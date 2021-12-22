Recovery begins for typhoon survivors in Philippines

Storyful
The death toll from Typhoon Rai, which made landfall in the Philippines on December 16, reached at least 375 by Tuesday, December 21, according to figures released by the Philippine National Police.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (121 mph) during the storm.Pearly Mae Canoy recorded this video from a motorbike as she traveled through Surigao del Norte’s General Luna on Monday, revealing the extent of the devastation left behind by the storm.Mae Canoy told Storyful that a lack of potable water has left locals dehydrated, and ATM outages are preventing the purchase of food and other items. Credit: Pearly Mae Canoy via Storyful