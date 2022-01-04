Recovery, church programs to resume at Daviess jail

Jan. 4—The Daviess County Detention Center is resuming more regular activities that were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Jailer Art Maglinger said the jail is set to resume some of its volunteer-led recovery programs, and some church programs coordinated by volunteers will restart soon.

The pandemic halted programs for a time last year, and programs that were allowed to resume were again stopped due to the risk of COVID entering the jail population.

In October, the jail resumed GED classes and some other classes for inmates, along with in-person attorney visits.

The jail does not have any active COVID cases, Maglinger said.

Maglinger said the jail is ready to resume Narcotics Anonymous and Celebrate Recovery programs, which are led by volunteers.

"The church services might be delayed by a couple of weeks," Maglinger said.

Alcoholic Anonymous was scheduled to resume jail programs, but it decided to postpone coming returning out of concern of volunteers being exposed to COVID, Maglinger said.

The Department of Corrections emphasizes the importance of programs like AA and NA, although inmates do not receive any jail credit for participating, Maglinger said.

"The inmates value them" Maglinger said of the programs.

The jail is quarantining new inmates for 10 days before placing them in with other inmates. Maglinger said jail officials are considering changing the policy, based on new Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

"We are trying to decide if we are going to move it from 10 days to five," he said.

