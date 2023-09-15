Recovery efforts for New Mexico Meadow Jumping Mouse bring mixed results
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/recovery-efforts-for-new-mexico-meadow-jumping-mouse-bring-mixed-results
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/recovery-efforts-for-new-mexico-meadow-jumping-mouse-bring-mixed-results
The clock for the Jets QB's return has officially started.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.
The songwriter also reveals why Joe Perry feared Aerosmith's comeback single would "insult the gay community" and how Bon Jovi's first big hit was meant for Bonnie Tyler.
"I’ve always treated people how I want to be treated," the wideout wrote in a series of social media posts.
A lawsuit filed against Google by California's Attorney General over the company's deceptive and misleading options for managing location data has resulted in a $93 million settlement — and new protections for consumers in the state. As detailed in an incredibly straightforward complaint, Google in several ways appeared to promise users that they could choose whether or how much location data was used in order to target them for advertisements. Location History is one of several detailed records Google keeps of your activity — you can turn it off here if you haven't already.
The Suns became the first NBA team to abandon cable earlier this year.
Days after Oracle missed Q1 2023 revenue expectations and gave a downbeat rest-of-year outlook, sending its share price to suffer the worst one-day performance in 21 years, the cloud provider announced a team-up with Microsoft to co-locate a portion of its infrastructure in the Azure cloud. The unusual new offering, called Oracle Database@Azure (with an at symbol for emphasis, presumably), gives customers access to Oracle database services running on Oracle hardware and deployed in Azure data centers. Oracle says that Oracle Database@Azure is designed to marry Oracle's database product with the "security, flexibility and best-in-class services" of Azure, including Azure services co-developed with Microsoft's close AI collaborator, OpenAI.
What you need to know about the newest chapter of the "John Wick" universe.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Over the years, social media has moved further and further away from its original value proposition of being a network where you could keep up with close friends and family in a private space. A new social network, Favs, emerging from stealth next January, wants to bring social networking back to its roots by building an app that helps people maintain strong and meaningful connections with one another. How exactly it plans to do so is part of Favs' yet-to-be-revealed secret sauce, but remarkably, Favs plans to offer an app without a status update box, a news feed or an inbox.
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.18% this week, up from 7.12% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.
The Liberty has its first Executive of the Year. Now, the team will look to win its first championship.
To post or not to post? One woman is receiving mixed responses after taking to TikTok to recount a "sinister" conversation she overheard. The post Woman’s TikTok storytime about overhearing ‘sinister’ bridesmaids gossiping about a bride prompts debate appeared first on In The Know.
What will Week 3 of the college football season have in store?
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Director and writers reveal how they transformed the "insane true story" into a gripping comedy-drama starring Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and America Ferrara.
PC indie standout ‘Dave the Diver’ is coming to the Nintendo Switch, the game’s first proper console launch. The title was teased at today’s Nintendo Direct livestream event and it releases next month, on October 26th. However, for the curious, a free demo drops for the Switch today.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.
Amazon is introducing new features that make it easier to search for products on mobile and is challenging other product search engines, like Google and Pinterest in the process. The retailer announced a handful of new search and discovery features, including multimodal search (searching with text plus images), an expansion of its AR efforts and a new "Find-on-Amazon" feature that finds similar products to those in a photo you share directly with the Amazon app, among other things. One of the new features improves upon Amazon's existing visual search engine that lets consumers snap a photo to find matching products.