Recovery far from over in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida
Residents are taking it day by day while many remain without power, trying to salvage anything of importance that remains.
Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall in Wednesday evening in Florida's Panhandle, bringing strong wind and rain to the area.
A TikToker named Mia went viral after filming the argument between a group of young women on a beach and a man who criticized their bikinis.
After making landfall in the Panhandle Wednesday evening, Tropical Storm Mindy weakened to a depression and exited off the coast of Georgia.
Hurricane Olaf bore down on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula Thursday as authorities closed ports, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane-force winds and very heavy rain by early evening and through the night. The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings.
After burning for nearly 60 days, the Dixie fire continues to exhibit active fire behavior, surging north as treacherous weather conditions move in.
Hurricane Larry remained a strong Category 2 storm on Wednesday night as it approached Bermuda. The system will head toward Newfoundland on Friday.
The disappearance of Mt. Shasta's snowpack not only has turned its summit brown but also has hastened the melting of glaciers, unleashing torrents of mud and rocks.
Though far out to sea, powerful Hurricane Larry will have an impact on East Coast beaches. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance is forming in the Gulf.
A convicted murderer’s second chance at life was cut short this week by a hitman in Hasidic garb who blasted him in the back of the head in a shocking Queens execution caught on surveillance video. Victim Jermaine Dixon — a former member of the “Patio Crew” in Brooklyn — had been out of federal prison for less than a year when the disguised gunman struck on Monday, killing the reformed ...
Someone threw what appeared to be an egg at GOP recall candidate Larry Elder during a tour of homeless encampments in Venice.
Prosecutors have released texts between Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former COO and President Ramesh Balwani, whom she dated.
Disney World was not the happiest place on earth over the weekend.
Hurricane conditions are likely within the hurricane warning area on the Avalon Friday night, with tropical storm conditions possible by late Friday.
ABC News' Ginger Zee is tracking severe storm threats stretching from Washington, D.C. to Vermont.
A tornado that hit Port Albert, Ontario, early Monday morning wasn’t unusual because of its size or its damage—but because of the strange time it touched down.
The storm left a trail of destruction, including significant flooding across the Southeast.
The quest to make fusion power a reality recently took a massive step forward. The National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced the results of an experiment with an unprecedented high fusion yield. A single laser shot initiated reactions that released 1.3 megajoules of fusion yield energy with signatures of propagating nuclear burn.
"We're right smack in the middle of wildfire peak season," Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. The outlook for the rest of the year includes more heat and dryness.
The rise in coyote-human encounters isn't fully understood.