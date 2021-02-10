Recovery in global trade to stall again in Q1-UN report

GENEVA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A recovery in global trade isexpected to slow again in the first quarter of 2021 as thecoronavirus pandemic keeps disrupting the travel industry afterworld trade contracted 9% in 2020, a U.N. report said onWednesday.

After lockdowns caused trade to shrink 15% in the first halfof 2020, it rebounded in the second half, with global trade ingoods up about 8% in the fourth quarter compared with the third,the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said.

That was largely due to developing countries, particularlythose in East Asia, with trade in goods originating from theregion up 12% in the fourth quarter year-on-year.

"East Asian economies have been leading the recovery processwith strong export growth and gains in global market share,"UNCTAD said, adding that most manufacturing sectors rebounded inthe fourth quarter, apart from energy and transport.

However, trade in services stagnated at levels seen in thethird quarter, the report said, adding that exports of servicesfrom China, and to a lesser degree India, had fared relativelybetter than other countries.

For the first quarter of 2021, UNCTA projects a 1.5% fall intrade in goods versus the previous quarter, and a 7% drop intrade in services, although it said its forecasts were uncertaindue to the pandemic and uncertainty about stimulus packages.(Reporting by Emma Thomasson;Editing by Alison Williams)