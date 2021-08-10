Recovery of large volume of drugs leads to 2 arrests in Cass County

Aug. 10—WALKER — A Cass County drug investigation led to two arrests and the recovery of large volumes of drugs as well as firearms and ammunition on Friday near Walker.

According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, on Friday, Aug. 6 investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence in Turtle Lake Township near rural Walker.

This search was pursuant to an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances.

Several items of suspected controlled substances were seized from the residence, including approximately 104 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2,151 grams of suspected marijuana, 141 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,736 grams of psilocybin mushrooms candy bars, 476 grams of suspected marijuana wax and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

In addition, cash related to the sale of controlled substances, firearms and ammunition were also found and seized as evidence.

Cory White, 42, and Deon'dre Gale, 19, both of Walker, were arrested at the residence.

Formal charges of first-degree controlled substance sales and possession, fifth-degree controlled substance sales and possession, felony firearm possession and felony child endangerment are pending on both suspects, the release said.

According to the release, many of these investigations start with an anonymous tip and the Cass County Sheriff's Department encourages the submission of tips and information through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Tips can be submitted safely and anonymously at crimestoppersmn.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.