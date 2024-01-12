Recovery mission underway after man becomes trapped in Newbury river current

Crews are attempting to recover a man who became trapped in a river Thursday night, according to officials.

Newbury Police say they responded to the Parker River in the area of Forest and River Street around 6:41 p.m. for a report of a man who became stuck in a rapid current. It is unclear how the man came to be in the river.

According to authorities, a good Samaritan tried entering the river to reach the victim but was unsuccessful. The bystander was treated by medical personnel on scene and released.

In a press conference, Newbury Fire Chief David Evans said his crews have eyes on the victim, who has been trapped for hours, and are trying to extricate him.

An investigation remains ongoing by Northeast Ambulance, Atlantic Ambulance, Cataldo Ambulance, West Newbury Fire, the Beverly Fire Dive/Rescue Team, Massachusetts State Police, and Massachusetts Environmental Police.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

