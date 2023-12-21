Recovery of stolen car leads to Muncie man's arrest on suspicion of dealing fentanyl

MUNCIE, Ind. — The recovery of a stolen car has led to a Muncie man's arrest on a drug-dealing charge.

The man found in possession of the stolen 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Dec. 12 told John Branson, a sergeant with the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, he was unaware the car was stolen.

The deputy received a warrant to search that man's cellphone, and found text messages that appeared to confirm that Craig Wayne Matteson, a 39-year-old Muncie resident, has sold the man the car for $200 in cash and $100 worth of meth.

According to an affidavit, when Matteson was arrested by Branson — at 21st and Pershing Drive early Wednesday afternoon — the Muncie man was determined to be carrying a plastic bag and a pill bottle containing about 17 grams of a power believed to be fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

Matteson maintained he did not know anything about a stolen car.

He was preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and auto theft, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Matteson continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Thursday under a $55,000 bond.

According to court records, Matteson has been convicted of crimes including battery against a public safety official, escape, intimidation, possession of meth (three times), residential entry (twice), theft and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

In other crime news:

Pointing a firearm: A Muncie man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at two acquaintances and threatened to kill them.

Jacob Richard Nelson, 22, was preliminarily charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer. He was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

He was taken into custody after Delaware County deputies were sent to a mobile home in the 5900 block of West Delaware County Road 350 North.

Deputies said they recovered a loaded "AR-15 style" rifle at the scene.

