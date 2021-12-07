Recovery Towing owner has operator license revoked

A Wichita Falls towing operator had his state license revoked in November.

The Wichita Falls area is down one towing business after a local operator had his licenses revoked by the state of Texas.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said as of Nov. 18, Phillip Alexander, operator of Recovery Towing had licenses revoked as both an incident management tow operator and tow company.

TDLR said the reason for the revocation is that Alexander is “convicted of an offense that directly relates to the duties and responsibilities of the licensed occupation.”

Alexander was most recently arrested in Wichita County in February 2019, on separate charges of theft by scam $750-$2,500 and theft $2,500-$30,000.

This is the second revocation of a state licensee this year for Wichita Falls businesses.

In early November, the TDLR reported that Jody Wade Enterprises had its vehicle storage facility license revoked.

The state agency said a vehicle stored at the Wade facility was used for personal or business use without the owner’s consent. Additionally, they said Jody Wade Enterprises did not send a required notice to a vehicle-title holder.

Prior to that incident, in September, Jody Wades Enterprises was charged a fine and made to reimburse a person when a vehicle was towed from a private property which was not at the request of the parking facility owner.

