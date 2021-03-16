Recovery in UK bookings unaffected by AstraZeneca setback, airlines say

FILE PHOTO: A Jet2 Boeing 737 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - A recovery in UK travel bookings appears undimmed by the suspension of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere in Europe, airlines said on Tuesday, as the setback threatens to delay immunisation campaigns in affected countries.

France, Germany, Italy and 10 other EU states have paused vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot pending the investigation of unusual cases of cerebral thrombosis in a small number of people who had received it.

If sustained, the suspension could hamper efforts to bring the pandemic under control and exit lockdowns, particularly in countries such as France whose vaccination plans rely heavily on supplies from AstraZeneca.

But a steady improvement underway in summer flight bookings from the UK, which is ahead of the EU on vaccination and has not suspended the AstraZeneca jab, so far shows little sign of abating.

"There's been no dent whatsoever" in ticket sales, said a spokesman for low-cost airline Jet2, which on Monday announced additional flights to destinations including the Canary Islands, Spain, Greece and Turkey.

"If anything the numbers that we saw to Turkey over the last 24 hours are strengthening."

Wizz Air, which is also betting on strong UK demand for "sun-and-sea" Mediterranean destinations, said it was too early to draw conclusions.

"Currently we do not see any fallout in bookings related to the suspension (of) the AstraZeneca vaccine," a Wizz spokesman said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young in London and Laurence Frost in Paris. Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • IHS Markit (INFO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    IHS Markit (INFO) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • New NC trial ordered in slaying of Irish businessman that made headlines worldwide

    Jason Corbett moved from Ireland to North Carolina and married his former au pair. She and her father were convicted of bludgeoning Corbett to death.

  • German towns facing Greensill Bank losses band together

    Some 26 German towns facing 255 million euros ($303 million) in losses are combining forces as they seek to recover funds in the insolvency proceedings of Greensill Bank, a town coordinating the effort said on Tuesday. A German court earlier on Tuesday opened insolvency proceedings for Greensill Bank, owned by Britain's Greensill Capital. That left a number of German towns that had deposits with Bremen-based Greensill Bank fearful they would lose the funds.

  • ‘The city is trying to dump their responsibility’: Minneapolis court denies approving $27m George Floyd settlement

    Mr Chauvin’s attorneys have said the timing of the settlement left them “gravely concerned” over the fate of the trial

  • Exxon Says Activist’s Plan Is Threat to Cash Flow, Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said proposals put forth by an activist investor pushing for changes at the oil giant threaten future cash flows and the sustainability of its dividend.Exxon said in a letter to shareholders Tuesday that Engine No. 1’s approach ignores the role oil and natural gas will play in the future, and the leadership role the oil giant intends to take in reducing emissions through the development of lower-carbon technologies.“To put it bluntly, we have a plan that will grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund future growth and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition. Engine No. 1 does not, ” Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier said in the letter.Woods has sought to reposition Exxon as a reliable cash cow in the wake of Covid-19 by aggressively cutting capital spending, delaying growth plans and slashing the company’s workforce. The simple goal is to ensure the sustainability of the S&P 500 Index’s third-largest dividend, worth $15 billion a year. The stock’s yield rose to the highest on record last year as the drop in oil prices threatened the payout but it has since reversed course, now standing at around 5.9%.Woods and Frazier accused Engine No. 1 of making false statements and said its board candidates lacked the experience or knowledge to help lead Exxon through what they called “one of the most complex and challenging transitions the world has ever faced.” The pair encouraged investors to vote for Exxon’s slate, which includes activist investor Jeff Ubben and two other new directors.The newly-formed Engine No. 1 disclosed a stake in Exxon in December and has nominated four candidates for the board. The hedge fund, whose stake amounts to about 0.02% of Exxon’s shares, has criticized the company for poor returns and poor environmental stewardship. It has called on Exxon to set more aggressive targets of being net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, and said its nominees will help guide that transition.Exxon “has jeopardized its own dividend through years of wasteful, debt-fueled spending on projects with a low average return on capital,” Engine No. 1 said in a statement Tuesday. In recent years, the company’s “debt has skyrocketed, its credit rating has been downgraded by S&P three times, and the market has ascribed a higher risk to its dividend than its peers.”The firm said it would continue to make its case for adding directors with “successful and transformative energy experience” who can help generate long-term value, including through a sustainable dividend.The plan Engine No. 1 is proposing to radically reduce investments would endanger future cash flows that are needed to sustain and grow the dividend, and fund future projects and low-carbon initiatives, Woods and Frazier said. They noted that 40% of Exxon’s operating cash flow in 2025 will be generated by new projects, and Engine No. 1 has not said where that cash flow would be derived otherwise under its plan.Exxon’s “board is overseeing a strategy that we believe will deliver the most value from our industry leading portfolio of resources, while ensuring we play an important role in reducing our emissions, mitigating the risks of climate change and participating in the energy transition,” they said.(Updates with dividend yield in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to three more activists in subversion case

    Hong Kong's High Court granted bail on Monday to three more activists in a case against 47 people accused of conspiracy to subvert the government after holding an informal 2020 poll to select candidates for legislative elections. The case is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups concerned with the shrinking space for dissent in Hong Kong, which took an authoritarian turn with Beijing's imposition of a sweeping national security law in June 2020. It came after the court heard prosecutors' appeals against an earlier decision to grant bail to four pro-democracy activists, one of whom was denied bail.

  • Covid-19 pandemic: Trump urged to encourage supporters to get jabs

    It would be a "game-changer" if Donald Trump stepped in, Dr Anthony Fauci says.

  • Grammy Awards 2021: Winners and nominees

    See who has won what in the main categories at the music industry's 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Children found shivering in rain after mom locks them out of house, Kentucky cops say

    One of the boys was found shirtless and without shoes, police say.

  • Black Twitter reacts to ‘Bachelor’ break-up over winner’s racist past

    The controversial season finale came to a close with a dramatic after-special hosted by Emmanuel Acho. Monday night was the finale of this year’s highly controversial season of The Bachelor on ABC, and Black Twitter shared its thoughts aplenty over the winner’s racist past. After 24 seasons of white leads, many Bachelor fans were excited when ABC announced Matt James was cast as its first Black focus of attention for Season 25.

  • Large and dangerous tornado outbreak likely Wednesday

    Research says these extreme outbreaks are becoming more likely and shifting location because of a warming climate.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Mom and 3 kids killed by driver who had just been stopped by police in Texas, cops say

    The family of four died after their vehicle ignited in flames.

  • Bindi Irwin posts photo of family waiting for her 'Baby Wildlife Warrior'

    The 22-year-old's dad, the late Steve Irwin, actually first coined the nickname "Wildlife Warrior."

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • The head of the CDC says the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around spring break

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.