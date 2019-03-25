Recreational marijuana faces crucial ‘razor thin’ vote in New Jersey

The governor of New Jersey is courting lawmakers ahead of a crucial Monday vote, as part of a last-minute effort to see recreational marijuana legalised across the state.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly have scheduled votes on the legislation backed by Democratic Governor Phil Murphy, but its passage is far from certain.

Mr Murphy said last week he has been trying to persuade hesitant lawmakers to back the bill but still doesn't have the votes needed.

If the bill fails or falls short, the governor said he would continue to try to persuade people, but it's unclear when another vote would be scheduled.

New Jersey would join the District of Columbia and 10 other states if the measure succeeds. New Jersey would be just the second state, after Vermont, to legalise recreational weed through its legislative bodies rather than by voter-approved referendum.

The measure lets towns that host retailers, growers, wholesalers and processors levy taxes, up to 3 per cent in some cases.

The expungement provisions, which Mr Murphy said will set New Jersey apart from any other state with legal weed, waive any fee for expungement processing and permit clearing of records for possession up to 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms).

Lawmakers said during hearings that while it sounds like a lot, it's necessary to allow for an expedited expungement process. They say the statute covering possession for small amounts of cannabis goes up to 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms).

The bill also says tax revenue would go into a fund for “development, regulations, and enforcement of cannabis activities,” including paying for expungement costs, with the balance going to the general fund.

The measure considers lawmaker concerns about women-and minority-owned businesses becoming part of the legal pot market and requires 30 per cent of licenses go to them.

It also calls for an investigation on the influence of cannabis on driving and for funding drug-recognition experts for law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report