Recreational marijuana now legal in Ohio; What to expect

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Ohio.

It became legal at midnight.

Right now only people who have a medicinal marijuana card for dispensaries are allowed to use marijuana, but that’s all about to change. On Thursday all Ohioans over the age of 21 will be allowed to smoke recreationally.

Darlene Daniels says she’s eager for Issue 2 to take effect.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Daniels said.

Others, not so much.

“I’m more towards the medical support,” Reagan McGinnis said.

Some had no idea this was happening.

One major change is that any adult can have up to 2.5oz of marijuana on them.

Every adult is also allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants at home or twelve plants if other adults live in the same house.

“Growing and stuff you know is a little different,” McGinnis said.

Just like how she feels uncertain about certain parts of Issue 2, so do Ohio lawmakers.

In the House, a bill has been proposed to increase taxes on recreational sales from Issue 2′s 10 percent to 20 percent as well as create marketing restrictions.

The Senate is proposing more serious changes like banning home growth, increasing taxes to 30 percent, and lowering the amount of marijuana someone can have on them.

“If they just passed it, in these give it a year or two to see what’s going on with a pass for they get to tinkering with it,” Lonnie Phinizee Jr. said.

No decision has been made on those proposals, so Issue 2 is moving forward as planned on Thursday.

“I think it’s great. I really do. It’s been proven to have a lot of medicinal value. And I’m all in now,” Daniels said.

Recreational dispensaries will not be ready by tomorrow. The Ohio Department of Commerce still has eight months to come up with regulations before we see any of them open in the state.