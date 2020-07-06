Is Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) A Good Stock To Buy?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtRecro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that REPH isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the new hedge fund action regarding Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH).

What does smart money think about Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -35% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards REPH over the last 18 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH), which was worth $10.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Engine Capital which amassed $9.3 million worth of shares. Steamboat Capital Partners, D E Shaw, and MAK Capital One were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Engine Capital allocated the biggest weight to Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH), around 4.84% of its 13F portfolio. MAK Capital One is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 2.8 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to REPH.