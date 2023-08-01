Recruit fulfilling dream to become a Johnson County deputy dies weeks from graduation

The Indiana State Police is investigating the death of a Central Indiana police officer at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.

Tim Guyer, 49, a basic recruit officer died at the academy and was a Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputy. The Indiana State Police are investigating. No cause of death was released.

About 7:45 a.m. Tuesday the deputy didn't report to breakfast and other recruits went to check on him where they found him unresponsive.

"We are heartbroken beyond words," said Major Andy Fisher with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

A lifelong Johnson County resident, he was fulfilling a dream to become a deputy and was sworn in as a recruit in December 2022.

He is survived by his wife and found children.

The officer’s death marks the third time a Central Indiana law enforcement officer has died in the past two months.

ISP Trooper Aaron Smith was killed June 28 just outside of Indianapolis in Plainfield while trying to deploy stop sticks in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Then on July 10, a detainee at the Adult Detention Center used his handcuffs to choke and kill Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy John Durm.

In addition, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tamieka White was killed while off-duty as she was protecting her young son during a dog attack in her home in May.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana police death: Recruit dies at training weeks from graduation