A recruiter says some parents are lurking on Zoom job interviews with Gen-Z applicants to tell them what to ask

Some Gen-Z workers are leaning on their parents for help with their careers. Getty Images

Hiring managers say parents are helping solve their Gen-Z children's work issues and land them jobs.

Recruiter Shawna Lake told The Wall Street Journal she's heard some speak on Zoom job interviews.

Career and workplace expert Lindsay Pollack said that's not going to do them any favors.

Asking your parents for help with your school homework is one thing, but it appears that some Gen-Z job candidates are still doing the same thing after entering the workforce.

Hiring managers say some parents are applying for jobs on behalf of their children and even trying to help solve their work problems.

Shawna Lake, a recruiter and career coach based in Zionsville, Indiana, told The Wall Street Journal she's seen some parents lurking in the background of their children's job interviews on Zoom.

"You'll sometimes even hear them talk, whispering, 'say this,' or 'ask about that,'" she said, while some candidates will "call and say, 'my mom doesn't think it's a good idea.'"

Others also mentioned their parents' advice when outlining requests for salary and perks, Lake told the Journal.

Career and workplace expert Lindsay Pollack said on her website her clients say it's become a "common occurrence" for parents to call HR departments to talk about their child's compensation or other requests.

Pollack warns that "helicopter parents" – those who are overly involved in their child's life – should not contact their child's employer as it can be "uncomfortable" for them and "often works against the employee."

She said: "Just. Don't. Call. Cheer all you want, but please, stay on the sidelines rather than running onto the field. A call to an employer will likely do more harm than good. It's time to land the helicopter."

In her book "Getting from College to Career," Pollack says it can be helpful to lean on parents for career support, but they shouldn't have direct contact with a manager or HR department.

However, some companies are more open to the idea of involving employees' parents in office life. Tech firm Cornerstone Ondemand has in the past hosted a "Bring Your Parents to Work" event, according to PBS Newshour and its website.

"We would see people bringing their parents to work to show and explain it, to see what they do," Cornerstone OnDemand's former chief people officer, Kim Cassady, told the broadcaster.

She also said some candidates would cite their family when negotiating their contract and say "my parents told me to ask this."

Read the original article on Business Insider