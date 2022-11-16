Recruiter at South Carolina college accused of sexting high school student from college fair

Police in Rock Hill say a recruiter for a college in South Carolina is facing a felony charge after he allegedly sent a high school student sexually explicit photos two days after a college fair.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers got a tip about an incident involving a local student last Wednesday and started investigating. They learned that during a college fair earlier that week, a college recruiter named Emanuel Jones obtained the student’s contact information and used it to start talking to the student.

Police say those texts “became increasingly sexual in nature.” Investigators found that Jones had sent sexually explicit photos and also called the student on FaceTime while exposing himself.

Jones, 25, was an admissions counselor at Newberry College, according to a LinkedIn page with the same name and a now-deleted staff directory link. Channel 9 has reached out to Newberry College for comment, and the school said it couldn’t comment on a personnel matter.

According to a roster page, Jones’ hometown was listed as Rock Hill.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. He’s facing charges of disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 and criminal solicitation of a minor. Jones was booked into the Rock Hill Jail.

On Wednesday, a judge set Jones’ bond at $90,000, according to RHPD.

