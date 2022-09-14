If You're A Recruiter, We'd Like To Hear Which Red Flags And Green Flags You Look For When Interviewing Candidates

Job interviews are tough — for both the candidates and the recruiters! Candidates are trying to put their best foot forward and prove why they'd make a great fit, while recruiters are trying to suss out if hiring them would be a huge mistake.

CBC

So, recruiters of the working world, please make things a little easier on all of us: What are the "green flags" you look for when conducting job interviews, and what are some of the "red flags"?

Comedy Central

Maybe you absolutely love it when a candidate comes prepared and seems like they've really done their research on the position.

VH1

Perhaps you feel alarm bells go off in your head when the candidate spends a little too much time talking about themselves and their accomplishments at the start of the interview, giving off some major arrogance vibes.

Bravo

Maybe you consider questions about work-life balance to be a major green flag, because it means the candidate won't overwork themselves and burn out midway through the year.

Netflix

Or, perhaps the biggest red flag you look for is a candidate who tries to paint themselves as "too good to be true" — aka has never made a mistake, was never in the wrong, etc., etc.

VH1

Whatever it is, tell us your top-secret recruiter knowledge! Share your biggest interview red flags and green flags (and why they're so important) in the comments below. Or, use this Google form if you'd rather remain anonymous. We may feature your answers in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

