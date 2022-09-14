If You're A Recruiter, We'd Like To Hear Which Red Flags And Green Flags You Look For When Interviewing Candidates

Job interviews are tough — for both the candidates and the recruiters! Candidates are trying to put their best foot forward and prove why they'd make a great fit, while recruiters are trying to suss out if hiring them would be a huge mistake.

So, recruiters of the working world, please make things a little easier on all of us: What are the "green flags" you look for when conducting job interviews, and what are some of the "red flags"?

Maybe you absolutely love it when a candidate comes prepared and seems like they've really done their research on the position.

Perhaps you feel alarm bells go off in your head when the candidate spends a little too much time talking about themselves and their accomplishments at the start of the interview, giving off some major arrogance vibes.

Maybe you consider questions about work-life balance to be a major green flag, because it means the candidate won't overwork themselves and burn out midway through the year.

Or, perhaps the biggest red flag you look for is a candidate who tries to paint themselves as "too good to be true" — aka has never made a mistake, was never in the wrong, etc., etc.

