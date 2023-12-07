New recruitment program triples responses to military vacancies — Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, in collaboration with recruitment platform Lobby X, has reportedly seen a threefold increase in responses to military job postings since their partnership began, the ministry announced on Dec. 7.

According to the report, since Nov. 10, over 320 military positions from various Ukrainian units have been listed on Lobby X, with a total of 6,500 individuals responding to these vacancy postings.

Since July 2022, when military job listings first appeared on Lobby X, 1,190 postings have been published, attracting 45,000 responses.

The Defense Ministry noted that military commanders personally post on Lobby X, enabling citizens to choose a preferred position that matches their skills and experience, as well as select a unit to serve with, and then sign a corresponding contract.

Additionally, the platform Work.ua is also available for position selection, working with the ministry under the same program as Lobby X.

The Defense Ministry launched its military recruitment project on Nov. 13.

Besides Work.ua and Lobby X, Deputy Defense Minister Nataliya Kalmykova announced that the company Robota.ua will be joining the program soon.

