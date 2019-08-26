Recticel SA/NV (EBR:REC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Recticel SA/NV (EBR:REC) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Recticel:

0.13 = €51m ÷ (€737m - €341m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Recticel has an ROCE of 13%.

Is Recticel's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Recticel's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 7.4% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Recticel sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Recticel currently has an ROCE of 13%, compared to its ROCE of 6.4% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can see in the image below how Recticel's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Recticel.

Recticel's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Recticel has total liabilities of €341m and total assets of €737m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Recticel has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Recticel's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. There might be better investments than Recticel out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.