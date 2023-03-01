Is Rectifier Technologies Limited's (ASX:RFT) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Rectifier Technologies' (ASX:RFT) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Rectifier Technologies' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rectifier Technologies is:

29% = AU$3.8m ÷ AU$13m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.29 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Rectifier Technologies' Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that Rectifier Technologies has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 5.3% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Rectifier Technologies was able to see a decent net income growth of 11% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Rectifier Technologies' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 18% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Rectifier Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Rectifier Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Rectifier Technologies' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Rectifier Technologies' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

