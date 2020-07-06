Recurrent Changes in Crude Oil Prices to Influence Growth Parameters, Global Oil Storage Market to Record CAGR of 4.78% Vis-à-vis Volume From 2019 to 2027: Transparency Market Research

- The demand for high oil storage capacities due to decreasing crude oil prices is consistently on the rise, thus ringing the bells of growth for the oil storage market

- Escalating demand for refined products such as kerosene, aviation turbine fuel, gasoline, and diesel may prove to be a driving factor for global oil storage terminals

ALBANY, New York, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The booming construction industry and industrial segments in developing and under-developed economies may result in increased consumption of diesel in the near future. Furthermore, the blossoming automobile sector will escalate the demand for gasoline and diesel. In addition, the aviation sector may bolster the demand for aviation turbine fuel. All these factors may help in accelerating the growth of the oil storage market.

According to the report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global oil storage market is anticipated to display a healthy CAGR of 4.78% in terms of volume for the period from 2019 to 2027. The oil storage market was valued at 1581 million cubic meters in terms of volume in the year 2018. With the given expansion rate, TMR analysts predict that the global oil storage market may achieve a volume of 2407 million cubic meters by 2027.

Oil Storage Market: Facts And Figures

Based on reserve type, the commercial petroleum reserves are anticipated to grow at a rapid pace across the forecast period

The Middle East and Africa may serve as a key growth contributor for the oil storage market across the forecast period; Iran , UAE, Qatar , Saudi Arabia , Oman , and Nigeria are vital countries for growth contribution

emerged as the second-largest growth contributor in 2018 and will continue to display the same growth rate from 2019 to 2027 Asia Pacific is also a vital growth contributor for the oil storage market and may expand at a CAGR of 8.25% from 2019 to 2027; China , Japan Singapore, and South Korea are leading countries in Asia Pacific in terms of volume storage

Oil Storage Market: Growth-Inducing Factors

The oil storage market may cover considerable growth under its wings because of the frequent changes in prices of crude oil.

When the prices of crude oil fall, storing oil is an essential factor for future use

Maximum storage of oil when the crude prices are low results in high savings; therefore, this factor may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the oil storage market

For instance, India saved ₹5,000 crores in foreign exchange taking advantage of the low priced crude oil during the COVID-19 lockdown; thus, oil storage plays an important role during such situations

Oil Storage Market: Competitive Outlook

The players in the oil storage market are in constant pursuit of obtaining the top position in terms of choice for oil storage. These players are consistently involved in activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the oil storage market. This aspect also helps these companies to expand their existing infrastructure for crude oil storage, eventually leading to the growth of the oil storage market.

Key participants in the oil storage market are Kinder Morgan Inc., NuStar Energy L.P, Horizon Terminals Ltd., CIM-CCMP Group, Ghanzafar Group, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., CLH Group, International-Matex Tank Terminals, Inc., Vitol Tank Terminals International B.V., Royal Vopak N.V., and Buckeye Partners L.P.

