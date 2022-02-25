'Recurring nightmare': Greer Police Department offers new reward in man's shooting death

Greer police are offering a new reward in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old Greer man in 2020.

The police department is offering a $10,000 award for information that will help lead to an arrest of those responsible for the death of Marquis Antwan Richey. A $2,000 reward has already been offered by Greenville Crime Stoppers.

The new award offering was announced during a Greer Police Department press conference Friday in an attempt to track down new leads.

Richey was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Medical Center, where he died in surgery after being shot, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.

Greer police responded to a shooting on Will Street shortly before 12:45 a.m. June 8, 2020.

Officers said Richey had suffered from gunshot wounds. An exact motive was not clear.

"It was learned that the victim answered his front door after two unknown individuals knocked on the door," Greer Police Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said previously.

A brief verbal argument took place before Richey was shot. After Richey was shot, he got back into his residence and locked his doors.

Richey grew up in the Simpsonville community before moving to Greer with his girlfriend in the spring of 2020.

He loved to draw, sing and be with his family. He would look forward to Sundays when they would typically be together to have dinner.

Richey gave back to his community generously, according to his family. They said he would collect necessity items and hand them out to those who needed it the most.

Joy and Elijah Richey pose a photo after a Greer Police Department conference that announced a $10,000 award for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the death of Marquis Richey

Joy Richey and Elijah Richey, parents of Marquis Richey, have always taught their sons right from wrong. They spoke during the police press conference to shine light on Marquis Richey.

"Marquis did not deserve what happened to him," Joy Richey said Friday.

For a year and a half, Joy Richey has lived in a nightmare, she said.

"Each and every morning I wake up and sit at the edge of the bed and it's like a recurring nightmare. I have to tell myself, "OK, this really happened. Our son is really gone," Joy Richey said.

And she wouldn't wish the pain on anyone, she said.

"As long as you are silent, it will come to a neighborhood near you," she said.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Marquis Richey is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME or the Greer Police Department.

