Recurring violence in Belmont neighborhood push police to increase patrol

Belmont police say they’re making changes to address violence in a Belmont neighborhood.

Most recently, a shooting on Saturday night pushed neighbors to send Channel 9 messages about the repeated violence they’ve witnessed along Nixon Road.

Police released an update on the shooting on Tuesday, saying nearly 60 shell casings were recovered at and near a home that they’ve visited for problems before.

Since 2021, Belmont Police have received eight calls for service at the home. In 2022, CMPD went to the home to arrest a murder suspect, Belmont PD says.

Now, Belmont Police announce they’re shifting resources and increasing their presence in the neighborhood. They also released this statement about keeping residents safe:

Belmont Police and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office are working to identify legal remedies to address the repeated crime and quality of life issues involving the home and its occupants.

They added, “it is extremely rare for this type of violence to occur in Belmont and we are not going to tolerate this level of violent activity in our community.”

They shared a video that shows the two cars they say are connected to the weekend shooting. The cars are difficult to make out, but below is a screenshot from the video where both cars are visible.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Police at 704-825-3792.

