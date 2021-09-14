Is Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Baron Discovery Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Discovery Fund returned 6.07% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 2000 Growth Index was up 3.92%. You should check out Baron Discovery Fund’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is one of them. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is a biotechnology company. In the last three months, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock lost 21%. Here is what the fund said:

"Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in technology-enabled drug discovery. The company uses automated wet-lab infrastructure (actual biologic experimentation) with cell perturbations (multiple experiments done on the duplicate cells), and image capture to generate data at large scale. It also operates its own supercomputer (the “BioHive”) to drive “in-silico” (virtual, software-enabled) inferences based on its data and wet-lab experiments. This combined approach has generated a strong pipeline of programs spanning early discovery to clinical trials, including a collaboration deal with Bayer. The company’s use of artificial intelligence and machine learning lowers the cost of drug discovery and speeds up time to market, and we believe this paradigm is in the early innings of disrupting the entire biopharmaceutical industry. Since Recursion’s program pipeline is still relatively early stage, we have started with a small investment."

Pressmaster/Shutterstock.com

