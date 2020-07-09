RecVue Announces Strategic Partnership for Billing & Revenue Management with Effectus Group

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RecVue, Inc., the next generation order-to-cash automation platform powering the Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) economy, has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Effectus Group, a leading consulting firm with practice areas that include technical accounting, IPO services, transaction advisory services, and financial operations.

Effectus Group's domain expertise in revenue management solutions and financial operations is in high demand as enterprises look to modernize their order-to-cash business processes. Effectus Group's consulting experts are well versed in the latest changes in financial reporting as it relates to revenue recognition. They have extensive experience implementing technology to support revenue recognition and compliance requirements in some of the most well known and innovative companies. With a broad set of technical accounting services, Effectus Group can help organizations deliver on their digital transformation and financial operations goals. Their consultants all come from the Big4 accounting firms and are leaders in their field.

"RecVue has developed a superior monetization platform that processes large volumes of billings data, while maintaining strict compliance with the new revenue standard," said Mike Montgomery, CEO and Managing Partner, Effectus Group. "This combination is critical for our clients as it allows clients to scale financial operations quickly and efficiently. Effectus Group is excited to partner with RecVue as we expand our FinOps Systems practice and the order-to-cash automation solutions that we offer to our clients."

"Revenue management is becoming increasingly complex and manual processes are incapable of scaling to meet the needs of most businesses," said Eric Steller, CRO, RecVue. "We look for partners who can advise our customers who face increasing regulatory pressure, such as ASC 606 and IFRS 15, that demands improved revenue recognition, compliance and reporting. We partnered with Effectus Group, so that our customers can benefit from a top tier technical accounting firm to guide them while they rethink the entire order-to-cash process and adopt the RecVue platform."

RecVue's revenue management solution is designed for organizations that are experiencing rapid growth in recurring revenue, which leads to greater transaction complexity. RecVue is architected to support complex contract amendments to customer orders, all while meeting strict ASC 606 and IFRS 15 compliance standards. RecVue's big data platform is built from the ground up to handle enormous transaction volumes and can enhance any cloud or on-premise ERP solution in the areas of billing, revenue management, and partner compensation.

RecVue and Effectus Group are hosting a webinar, Leveraging a Modern Monetization Solution Built to Manage Recurring and Non-Recurring Revenue at Scale, on July 23 at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET. Please register here !

About Effectus Group

Effectus Group is an accounting advisory consulting firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm is comprised of former PwC, D&T, EY, and KPMG alumni and former public company finance executives. Effectus Group's professionals have advised the accounting, finance, and corporate development teams of some of the world's most exclusive companies. Practice areas include technical accounting, IPO services, transaction advisory services, and financial operations. For more information, visit www.effectusgroup.com.