Recyclability vs Recycling Infrastructure: How to Engage Stakeholders and Align Solutions

Date/Time: January 18, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Companies are innovating at an unprecedented speed to offer products that are more sustainable and provide greater value to customers. For businesses to be truly sustainable, they must look beyond the immediate use of products and understand the full lifecycle of their impact. Considering how innovations will be received by existing and future infrastructure is the key to designing for the future.

Please join Tetra Pak and the Foodservices Packaging Institute to learn how the two organizations have worked as part of a larger collective to minimize the amount of food packaging that becomes litter across the U.S. Through this collaboration, they have demonstrated how to blend existing infrastructure with current innovations to advance sustainability.

While their work is specific to foodservice and food packaging, these organizations work with an industry network that represents some of the most well-known brands, manufacturers and converters and is an example of how every industry must develop strategic relationships to ensure innovations live up to their potential in practice

Topics covered will include:

Understanding the total impact of innovation.

Best practices on identifying and building strategic and collaborative relationships along the value chain.

Aligning strategy with infrastructure and considering product lifecycles.

Moderator:

Lauren Phipps, Vice President & Senior Analyst, Circular Economy, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Jason Pelz, Vice President, Sustainability, U.S., Canada, Central America and Caribbean, Tetra Pak

Ashley Elzinga, Director, Sustainability & Outreach, Foodservice Packaging Institute

If you can't tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.

