Recycle your Christmas tree across the St. Louis area
Christmas has come and gone, and when you're ready to take down that live Christmas tree, there are plenty of places across St. Louis where you can get rid of it.
It's never too early to prep for next year's holiday. We found tons of pre-lit and flocked options at Balsam Hill and Amazon.
For many homeowners, living on a Christmas block is more than putting up decorations and stringing lights each year – it’s a lifestyle they buy into before they even move in.
Big, sturdy and waterproof, here's the sane way to send your holiday centerpiece to bed.
Brenda Lee dethroned Mariah Carey's perennial holiday season chart-topper, "All I Want for Christmas Is You,” at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks straight.
Putting up a Christmas tree may mark the beginning of the holiday season for many, but there are some health hazards to watch out for.
One survey found that nearly 80% of people say that decorating early in the season puts them in the holiday spirit.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
