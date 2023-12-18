Can you recycle fireworks? What to know before New Year’s Eve celebrations

The end of 2023 of rapidly approaching, so map out your resolutions now and plan out the perfect way to ring in the new year, complete with fireworks and sparklers in every color.

What might not be at the top of resolutions on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 is to tackling the clean-up after the festivities end and everyone heads home.

To save some stress and eliminate a few steps, here's what to know about disposing of fireworks once the new year begins.

How can I get rid of my used and unused fireworks?

Fireworks should be thrown out as trash. Whether they are used or unused, do not place fireworks or any part of them into your recycling container. As for what steps to take:

Put used fireworks in a bucket of water overnight as they can still be burning on the inside long after the sparks have stopped. Remove them from the water and put them into a bag inside your garbage can.

For unused fireworks, completely submerge them in a large bucket of water and soak them until thoroughly saturated. Experts say this may take 15 minutes for small fireworks or as long as overnight for larger ones. Double-wrap the completely soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or two plastic bags so they do not dry out, then place the double-bagged fireworks in a larger trash bag and put them out with your household trash.

Are fireworks legal in Florida?

Fireworks light up the skies over Fort Myers Beach, Florida on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Some municipalities brought back fireworks after a year of cancellations due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Noisy or projectile fireworks are normally illegal in Florida. However, a 2020 Florida law established three fireworks holidays when they are allowed: New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Independence Day.

On the three “designated holidays,” people 18 and older can set off store-bought fireworks without signing a waiver that the fireworks are being used "solely and exclusively in frightening birds from agricultural works and fish hatcheries."

How do I dispose of non-reusable '2024' decorations?

While you might be able to pack up some decorations to reuse next year, certain 2024-themed decorations might not make the cut for next year.

Depending on the material of the item, it can be either recycled or thrown away in the trash. You'll want to check with your municipality to see if there are any exclusions from recycling from the list that follows.

Here are the materials safe to recycle, according to Waste Management:

Plastic bottles and containers

Glass bottles and containers

Food and beverage cans

Paper

Cardboard and paperboard

Food and beverage containers

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: New Year's Eve Florida fireworks and sparklers: How to recycle, trash