Is recycling collapsing in California? Advocates call on lawmakers to rescue it

When rePlanet closed its doors at its remaining 284 California locations earlier this month, alarm bells went up among recycling advocates.

The recycling chain cited a reduction in state subsidies, reduced prices for aluminum and plastic and rising operating costs as the reason for shutting its doors.

The closure of the largest recycling center in California is a symptom of a much larger problem facing the Golden State, argues Martin Bourque, of the Ecology Center, a Berkeley-based nonprofit.

“The paradigm of using disposable packaging for everything, and then ‘recycling it,’ that model is now showing its weaknesses,” Bourque said. “It has a lot of costs in it. We’ve been able to externalize those costs to other countries for the last 20 years.”

For years, the U.S. has relied on China and other developing countries to accept bulk, unsorted recycling — paper, plastic, and plenty of unrecyclable materials that have to be sorted out. But now, with commodities depressed in value, those countries are becoming much more selective in what they’ll accept, Bourque said.

“We can no longer externalize those costs. We’re going to have to face those costs here in the U.S.,” he said.

In California, one of the biggest areas that cost is affecting is the state’s can and bottle redemption program. The state is losing more of those centers than it is gaining.

From 2015 to 2018, California lost 1,770 recycling centers and gained 830, according to a legislative analysis.

“That’s a critical crisis on California’s recycling scene right now,” Bourque said.

One recycling expert is calling on state lawmakers to act quickly to save the ailing program.

‘A critical crisis’

Mark Murray, of Californians Against Waste, says lawmakers should resurrect the language of a 2018 bill, Senate Bill 452, that he says would provide critical support to small recycling centers across the state.

SB 452 would have fixed the state fees at 2015 levels, preventing them from dropping and providing a measure of security for recycling companies struggling with a volatile global commodities market, Murray said.

So what happened?

Jerry Brown’s veto

In the fall of 2018, SB 452 crossed then-Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.

The legislation, which passed through both the Senate and the Assembly with near unanimous support, proposed to fix the state’s 32-year-old can-and-bottle recycling program by granting several concessions aimed at helping struggling recycling companies.

Brown returned the bill, Senate Bill 452, unsigned. In his veto statement, he said he refused to sign a bill that didn’t balance three goals: “fiscal sustainability, improved collection and incentives for innovative recycling.”

“This bill does not accomplish any of these goals,” Brown wrote.

Murray said SB 452 “was supposed to be a short-term quick fix” to an aging law.

“The statutory provisions of this law go back to 1986,” Murray said. “The problem that we have is that those policies are too rigid and too inflexible.”

When the beverage container recycling law went into effect, 60 percent of all containers were aluminum cans, Murray said, “and aluminum cans cover their own way.”

But over the last three decades, beverage companies have gradually shifted to plastic containers — Murray said more than half, 54 percent, of containers are plastic now — and plastic scrap is worth only about half the cost of what it takes to recycle it.

As a result, “the recycling sector loses $300 a ton,” Murray said.

An outdated law

“All of these recycling centers are more dependent on processing payments,” Murray said.

A processing payment is a money paid out by the state to help subsidize the cost of recycling. The problem, according to Murray?

“That provision, it was based on how the economy worked in 1986,” Murray said.

CalRecycle reimburses based on cost data that is a year, to a year-and-a-half old, he said. In that time, the value of scrap has continued to decrease.

“Each time the department makes an adjustment, it’s too late to make the recycler whole,” Murray said.

Murray said CalRecycle isn’t to blame for this problem — the law is.

“CalRecycle is and has been constrained by outdated and inflexible statutory provisions that have reduced incentive payments to recyclers at a time when they need to be increased.”