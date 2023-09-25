New recycling container system for 8,000 South Hams homes

Some 8,000 homes in the South Hams are set to receive new recycling containers over the coming weeks.

The containers include two recycling boxes, sacks and food waste caddies for both the kerbside and the kitchen.

They will replace the blue or clear recycling sacks currently in use by households.

South Hams District Council said it hoped the new system would improve its recycling and food waste collection service.

A council spokesperson said: "We're doing this so that in the near future everyone in the district will receive the same kerbside recycling service and so we can recycle more than ever before to include food waste."

The move comes a year after councillors voted to bring waste collection services in-house following complaints of missed and cancelled collections.

