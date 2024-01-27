Recycling in New Jersey: What actually happens to the items in your recycling bins?

It's a Friday night, and you and your family decide to order a pizza for dinner. You each take a couple of slices and throw the empty box into the recycling bin next to your cleaned-out peanut butter jar and pile of empty water bottles from throughout the week. You then leave the bin outside for collection to go off and start a new life as a "new" recycled product.

But have you ever thought about what really happens to all of that stuff after it gets piled into a truck and driven off down the street?

To understand what happens to all of those recyclables, you first have to understand how the New Jersey recycling system works.

Recycling in New Jersey

The state's recycling process is broken down by county, as was decided in the 1987 New Jersey Statewide Mandatory Source Separation and Recycling Act, which was a "major milestone in our state's solid waste management history and helped establish New Jersey as a leader in this field," says the Department of Environmental Protection.

This act created mandates on recyclable materials and required each county to come up with a recycling plan, designating which materials have to be recycled in residential, commercial and institutional sectors. Once the county plans were created, each municipality within the county had to adopt the plan.

Each county has its own strategies in terms of collection programs and procedures, single- or dual-stream collection, material requirements and more.

As for the materials highlighted in the plan, the basic list is mostly the same across the state, said Steven Rinaldi of the DEP's Bureau of Sustainability.

"In most cases, it's going to be the same basic materials throughout the state, like bottles, cans, paper and cardboard," Rinaldi said. "But there are some counties that will recycle additional materials based on the markets available to them."

Once the recyclable items are collected, they are sent to processing centers. There are about 23 processing centers in New Jersey, mostly privately owned, that work with the counties and municipalities to take in their recyclables.

Processing centers

There are around 23 processing centers in the state.

Some of them are single-stream centers, meaning they accept and sort all the materials from one container, such as bottles, cans and paper. One example is the Republic Services facility in Mine Hill, which is a class A recycling center that collects aluminum, brown paper bags, chipboard/paperboard, glass containers, office paper, newspaper, and other paper, plastics Nos. 1 through 5, polyboard/drink boxes, steel containers and telephone books in its single-stream recycling process.

This facility has a capacity of 550 tons per day and takes in about three-quarters of Morris County's collected recyclables, said Anthony Marrone, district recycling coordinator for the Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority. The Republic Services facility also accepts collected items from Sussex County and Warren County.

Some facilities accept only certain materials, likely coming from towns that do dual-stream collection, meaning that fiber (paper and cardboard) needs to be placed in a separate bin from bottles and cans.

One example of a specialty facility is the Trinity Paper Recycling Center in Mine Hill, which takes only corrugated cardboard, mixed office paper and newspaper.

Rinaldi said around 70% of the state collects single-stream and the rest does dual-stream collection.

"We're lucky to have a nice infrastructure of these facilities in our state to handle all of the material," he said.

Each processing center uses a mix of machinery and manual labor to separate the materials, which are then baled (paper, cardboard, plastic) or collected and packaged (crushed glass) to be sold to domestic or international markets, where they will be made into new items.

There are numerous end markets for the materials. For example, Rinaldi said, plastic will often go to markets that make carpeting, clothing or new plastic containers.

"There are lots of unusual markets out there for some of these materials, but those are some of the major ones," he said. "Recycling is a business; it's not garbage. These are raw materials that are used to make new products."

For a full tour of a facility and more details about the sorting process itself, check out the Recycling Center Tour of Republic Services in Mine Hill, a virtual tour video that was put together by the Morris County MUA.

NJ news NJ's telehealth rules prevent residents from seeking the best care, suit argues

What you can do

Although most of the recycling process happens after the materials leave your curb, there are a few things that you can do as a resident to help move along the process.

Both Rinaldi and Marrone said one of the biggest issues in the recycling process is contaminants.

A recycling contaminant can be food waste, water, plastic bags or anything else that should not be in a recycling bin.

"These manufacturers out there need the materials to be clean and free of other contaminants," Rinaldi said. "We have an issue where people are putting in things that don't belong into their recycling bucket. It really hurts the economics of recycling and the quality control of the materials, and it's a major issue for the manufacturers."

Rinaldi said the companies have seen crazy items such as bowling balls and big plastic toys and even dangerous items such as needles in old plastic containers come through the stream. For things like that, there often are special disposal methods. Do not throw them into the same bin as your newspapers, empty sauce jars and pizza boxes.

To avoid contaminants, make sure your items are empty, clean and dry before throwing them into the bin. Double-check that everything you are putting out for recycling is accepted by your municipality. Finally, do not put your recyclables in a trash bag, as they can clog up the machines at the processing center. Instead, items should go straight into the bin.

"If you can't get the food out of the jar, you're negatively affecting the whole batch of material," Marrone said. "If you have something you can't clean, its unfortunately better not to include that in the recycling mix."

He cautioned against being a "wishful recycler" by just throwing everything in there, thinking or hoping it will be recycled.

"That doesn't exist, and it hurts the whole process," Marrone said. "Following your local guidelines is important. No food waste, no bags, keep your materials clean, dry and empty."

If you are curious about your local guidelines, check out the DEP's Recycle Coach at nj.gov/dep/dshw/rc.

Recycle Coach is an online platform that is free and accessible to every resident in New Jersey. By entering your county and town, you can see recycling and trash pickup schedules, where certain materials go, how to recycle specific items, educational materials and more.

It can be used online or downloaded onto your smartphone as an app.

"Recycling is not only good for the environment, but it's good for the economy," Rinaldi said. "It creates a lot of good jobs, and we need to make sure people understand that these raw materials are needed to make new products. It is not garbage."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ recycling laws and process can be complex. We break it down