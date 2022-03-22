🌱 Recycling Plant Reignites + Fewer St. Patty's Day Arrests Made

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, Kayla Harrison, your host of the Savannah Daily.

First, today's weather:

Heavy afternoon thunderstorms. High: 78 Low: 61.

Here are the top three stories today in Savannah:

On Tuesday, fire crews were back at the woodpile that went up in flames at a Savannah recycling plant. Firefighters say some hot spots have rekindled at the Green Acres Recycling plant. The firefighters were on the scene to check on excavation efforts of the pile when they found embers had flared up which then needed a larger response. Fire officials say they are monitoring air quality levels and will notify residents in the area if those levels become dangerous. (WTOC) According to Savannah Police, St. Patrick's Day Festival arrests were down during the four-day celebration this year. This year's festival marked its return for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the four-day period, 17 people were arrested by Savannah Police. By comparison, there were 33 arrests in 2019, 20 in 2018, and 54 in 2017. (WJCL News Savannah) Savannah Police detectives are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the Feb. 27 shooting outside AMF Savannah Lanes that resulted in a woman being shot. The police released surveillance footage of the suspect who is described as a black male who was wearing light or khaki pants with a short sleeve, a dark-colored shirt with white sleeves, and writing across the chest. The incident occurred at AMF Savannah Lanes just after midnight and discovered a 21-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg. (fox28media.com)

Today in Savannah:

AARP Free Tax Assistance - Southwest Library (10:00 AM)

Outdoor Storytime - Bull Street Library (10:30 AM)

From my notebook:

Did you know it is National LGBTQ+ Health Awareness Week? Join the Georgia Department of Health on Tuesday, Mar. 21 for a day of information and free HIV testing at the First City Pride Center from 12 - 5 p.m. (Facebook)

Savannah Music Festival is getting ready to kick off an exciting 17 days of concerts from Mar. 24 to Apr. 9. (Facebook)

