Recycling rates in mid Devon rise after three-weekly waste collections

Recycling rates have increased in mid Devon by about 4% since a new waste collection scheme was introduced.

The district council confirmed figures had risen from 52.02% of recyclable waste to 56.56% in three months.

The Bin It 123 scheme was rolled out in October 2022 and meant non-recyclable waste would be collected every three weeks.

Food waste is collected every week, and recycling and garden waste every two weeks.

Mid Devon District Council said the major contributor to the change had been more food waste being stored correctly in food caddies instead of with non-recyclable waste.

This meant the amount of food waste collected had increased by 6.81%, and the amount of household non-recyclable waste had decreased by 14.46%, it said.

Simon Bruford, council waste and transport manager, said it was a "positive indicator" for the new service.

"While there was scepticism when the change was first announced, many residents have quietly got on with making the scheme work and found ways to cut the amount of waste they throw away," he said.

A recent council survey of residents found that 71% said they were fairly or very satisfied with the waste collection service.

The council said it was exploring the possibility of introducing a trial of a weekly recycling collection in the future.

Matthew Page, corporate manager for people, governance and waste, said: "Residents can help further reduce mid Devon's carbon footprint by placing recycling into the appropriate containers, which keeps the district tidy and helps crews carry out collections."

