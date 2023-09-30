RED ALERT: Crash involving 10 vehicles shuts down I-285, leaves multiple people injured, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read
0

Authorities have shut down part of Interstate 285 following a severe crash.

DeKalb County police told Triple Team Traffic that the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-285 EB at I-675.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed the collision involved at least 10 cars and injured multiple people.

TRENDING STORIES:

The number of victims and their conditions have not been released.

It is unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories