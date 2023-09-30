RED ALERT: Crash involving 10 vehicles shuts down I-285, leaves multiple people injured, police say
Authorities have shut down part of Interstate 285 following a severe crash.
DeKalb County police told Triple Team Traffic that the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-285 EB at I-675.
Police confirmed the collision involved at least 10 cars and injured multiple people.
🚨 RED ALERT DeKalb: I-285/eb (Outer Loop) shut down at I-675 (Exit 52), bad crash. Delays. Take Moreland Ave. or I-75/85/nb up to I-20/eb. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/BTw9F0cXsN
— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) September 30, 2023
The number of victims and their conditions have not been released.
It is unclear how long the interstate will be shut down.
The investigation remains ongoing.
