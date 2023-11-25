RED ALERT: Crash shuts down I-285 amid busy holiday travel weekend

A busy interstate in DeKalb County has been shut down as authorities investigate a crash.

Triple Team Traffic said Interstate 285 westbound before Buford Highway has been shut down while crews clean up the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RED ALERT: Doraville: I-285/wb (Outer loop) at Buford Hwy, crash blocking all travel lanes.#ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/dN4n6wnOOP — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 25, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities have not said how many cars were involved in the crash.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials have not said how long the road will be closed.

On Friday, Georgia State Patrol officials said at least 14 people have been killed and multiple have been injured in crashes across the state over the holiday weekend.

The conditions and identities of all of the victims have not been released.

All of the crashes remain under investigation.

IN OTHER NEWS: