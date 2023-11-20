Red Bank hires new borough manager after two years of searching

RED BANK – The borough announced its new borough manager after over two years of searching. James Gant, Sea Girt’s current borough administrator, accepted the role of Red Bank’s manager Friday afternoon.

Gant, a former police dispatcher with Manchester and East Windsor Township, said, “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to contribute to Red Bank’s growth and prosperity.”

Gant will take over for Darren McConnell, Red Bank’s former police chief and interim borough administrator. McConnell has worked on an interim basis since Ziad Shehady’s resignation in May 2021.

After factional turmoil among the borough’s governing body, voters decided to change the borough’s form of government. With the change in government, the title of borough administrator changed to borough manager. In July, the new governing body took office with a pledge to hire a permanent borough manager.

“This is the most important decision probably that we make as a council and mayor,” councilman Ben Forest said.

Gant outlined how he hopes to approach the job on Friday afternoon.

“I’m committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity, collaboration and transparency,” he said. “I firmly believe that effective leadership is not just about making decisions, but also about listening intently to the needs and aspirations of our community members and our community leaders when making decisions that shape the future of Red Bank.”

He said he believes in “strengthening community engagement, enhancing essential services, promoting sustainable development and fostering economic growth and stewardship.”

Mayor Billy Portman thanked McConnell for his work as interim administrator.

“There has literally been not a moment where you have taken your foot off the gas,” Portman said. “It’s a testament to who you are, your work ethic, your knowledge of this town.”

He said, “Big shoes to follow, but Jim we’re really, really excited to have you.”

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Red Bank hires permanent borough manager after lengthy search