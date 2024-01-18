Red Bank new historic commission could get clear power over homes, businesses

RED BANK - How much power should a commission tasked with preserving the historic character of the borough be allowed to have?

That question arose from a clash in opinions by the borough's planning board and its Historic Preservation Commission over the removal of railings in a downtown restaurant.

While the planning board was reinstated along with most other volunteer boards, committees and commissions after Red Bank created a new form of government last July, the Historic Preservation Commission remained the only group that was not reorganized.

But it could return if the Borough Council votes to approve ditching its founding chapter for new rules and guidelines.

On Tuesday, the planning board voted unanimously that the new rules were in accordance with the borough’s master plan. The board's only recommended change came after a resident living in the historic district expressed discomfort with the requirement to disclose her income tax bracket publicly. Such a change would require the Borough Council to remove that rule. A final vote by the council could take place at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at borough hall.

Why was the commission not reinstated?

In May 2022, the owners of the Dublin House wanted to enclose the restaurant’s porch and add more dining space, but the Historic Preservation Commission voted against the changes.

The owners of the Dublin House then went to the planning board and were approved. The clash brought up questions about whether the commission had any real power or input. As a result, the Borough Council decided to rewrite the Historic Preservation Commission’s chapter, which guides how it operates.

According to the new chapter introduced at the Borough Council meeting on Jan. 11, the Historic Preservation Commission’s purpose would be to “preserve and protect historic resources” and to “maintain and develop an appropriate and harmonious setting for the historically and architecturally significant historic resources in the borough.”

While the old chapter, approved in 2018, stated that a denial of a Certificate of Appropriateness could be appealed to zoning board or state Superior Court, the new chapter allows applications that have been denied by the potential new Historic Preservation Commission to appeal to the planning board, which "may grant or deny the permit."

The Historic Preservation Commission would only oversee applications in historic districts or buildings in the borough's Historic Resources Inventory.

In the borough, the downtown around Broad Street and the Washington Street neighborhood are considered historic districts. Other structures such as the T. Thomas Fortune House on Drs. James Parker Boulevard have the designation of a National Historic Landmark.

The new chapter states that the seven members and two alternate members of the commission will be appointed by the mayor. Of the seven members, three would need to either be “a person who is knowledgeable in building design and construction or architectural history” or “a person who is knowledgeable or with a demonstrated interest in local history.” None of those three people are required to be Red Bank residents. Volunteers for the commission would serve four-year terms.

Under the old rules, there were only five members and two alternate members.

Owners looking to add or change a fence, sign, lighting, door, window, roof, paving, exterior sheathing or streetscape that “complies with the adopted design guidelines” could go before the proposed new commission’s Minor Work Review Committee where three members of the board would review its plans without going to the planning board.

Under the former rules, minor work would be heard by the full commission.

Other projects, including new construction, changing a building’s exterior, relocating a building, adding an addition or demolition would require the property owner to go before the full commission, where it would consider the historic value of the building and the compatibility of the new material to the building and surrounding neighborhood.

Demolition work would be more involved. It would require a Certificate of Economic Hardship, which would include a cost estimate of the property and potential repairs among other documents. If demolition is not approved, the owner would need to “make bona fide and diligent efforts to sell the property” for at least one year after a denial. The owner would then allow others to salvage or recycle parts of the building before demolition could take place.

According to the proposed chapter, new construction “is not required to duplicate an exact historic style but must be compatible with and not detract from the historic character of the district and affected historic sites.”

Shawna Ebanks, the borough’s director of Community Development, said the new chapter is “a more comprehensive ordinance on how to deal with individual sites and also in designating the future historic preservation sites.”

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

