Red Bank man charged with taking 'upskirt' photos at Shrewsbury supermarket

FREEHOLD - A Red Bank man has been charged with taking "upskirting" photos of at least two women in a supermarket last month before fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Tuesday.

Christopher W. Cox, 33, is charged with second-degree resisting arrest/eluding police, third-degree resisting arrest/eluding police and two counts of fourth-degree invasion of privacy, Santiago said.

Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, a man later identified by police as Cox entered the ShopRite on Shrewsbury Avenue in Shrewsbury and began following women around the store, Santiago said, using his phone in a way that indicated he was secretly taking photos of them from behind. Cox left the store shortly after 5:45 p.m. in a white Dodge Durango.

A week later, just after 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, Cox was pulled over on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank, according to Santiago. After initially obeying a command from an officer to get out of his car, Cox then quickly got back into the SUV and sped away from the scene, with the officer releasing his grip on him in order to avoid getting dragged by the vehicle.

Sex crime accusation:Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

Cox was arrested in Little Silver shortly after and taken to the Monmouth County jail while he waits for a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in state Superior Court in Monmouth County.

Anyone with information about this matter or Cox’s recent activities should contact MCPO Detective Jose I. Rodriguez at 800-533-7443 or Shrewsbury Borough Police Department Detective Daniel DeCristofaro at 732-741-2500, Ext. 230.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but have information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Red Bank NJ man accused of 'upskirt' photos at Shrewsbury supermarket