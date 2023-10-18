Red and blue try to find common political ground at DWU discussion

Oct. 18—MITCHELL — On Monday night, 20 individuals met on the Dakota Wesleyan University campus to further one common goal: bringing back common ground into the sphere of politics.

Fanning out in assigned pairs of liberal and conservative across the room, they sat down to listen "across the aisle," answering prompted questions like "What life experience has shaped your political views?" Or "How do you think your party's values benefit the nation when applied to policy?"

"I learned that a lot of times we agree there are problems, even though we disagree on the solutions," said Seth Soesbe, the owner of Soesbe Contracting.

For Soesbe, a conservative who voted for Trump, one of the key takeaways from talking to assigned partner, a Democrat, was a surprising agreement — and commiseration — about stances on issues and leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I like [Trump's] financial side of things. I think he could approach things better sometimes," Soesbe said. "She goes, 'I didn't like Trump, but there were a few things I thought he did well. I definitely wish Biden was a lot younger."

The event is one of five being hosted this year at DWU with the goal of making the conversation around issues less polarized, and with more common ground. They're being hosted by Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated towards discussion that crosses the aisle.

That finding of common ground was echoed by others like Dave Mitchell, a professor emeritus at DWU who taught economics and a former chair of the Davison County Democrats. His conversation revealed that "the devil was in the details," — framing today's complex problems as requiring thinking beyond just one side or the other.

He cited student debt forgiveness — specifically the executive order from the Biden administration seeking to cancel $10,000 in student debt for loan holders, halted after a court challenge by a conservative interest group.

Both Mitchell and debate partner from the other party were in agreement that the cost of college is high, and has risen relative to income. One of the elements at play is a feeling of unfairness felt by prior generations after they had to pay off their loans in full.

They came up with a different way of looking at debt relief — instead of a handout, seeing it as a replacement for Pell grants that have not kept pace with rising tuition costs.

On the other hand, Mitchell also cited a broader message of fiscal carefulness when deciding to take on loans.

"I knew a woman who went from undergrad to law school, and by the time she finished with both she was $150,000 in debt," he said. "That has a ton of consequences."

When he taught at DWU, he said one of the first items he taught his students was how to set up their financial plans.

"I just wonder," he said, "did anyone ever sit her down and have a conversation about what going through all that would mean for her financial future?"

The role social reform should play in shaping society was a topic discussed by others.

"One thing I do criticize is to say — let's be for real. This country has a good thing," said Aletheia Underhile, a student at DWU, and a conservative. "I think the issue with the other side is that they sometimes focus on being too destructive, too critical."

Underhile is originally from the Philippines, which she said gives her a different perspective on life in the United States, and the need for reform weighted against the preservation of what is working.

"I think partly why I'm conservative is that I've had very little in my life. I've had to struggle for water and for food — basic necessities," she said. "Sometimes I think "that's nothing, are you literally struggling for water or for basic necessities?"

On the other hand, she also recognizes there are problems in society, and believes many liberal people are often on the right track in calling for change.

"They really start with empathy and this realization that the current state of things isn't good in some ways," she said. "They're idealistic, they want to strive for better."

She's a bit unique in her attempt to understand the other side: she reads many left-leaning articles and books to better understand their thinking.

"I just want to see — what do they believe? What are their values? It's about respecting the other side in general," she said. "I know what they believe and I don't necessarily believe the same thing. But they're not just an enemy."