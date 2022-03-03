Red Bluff driver sentenced in death, injury of pedestrians

Mar. 3—A man accused of gross vehicular manslaughter resulting in the death of one man and injury of another has been sentenced in Tehama County Superior Court to 15 years in state prison.

Brandon Lyle Lloyd Spharler, 37, of Red Bluff was sentenced for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, with a special allegation of prior serious felony and driving under the influence of a drug causing injury.

The deadly incident occurred on Luther Road just west of Airport Road in Red Bluff around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, reported the California Highway Patrol.

Killed was Carlos Sonny Baltazar, 41,of Red Bluff, according to the Tehama County Coroner's Office. Injured was Darrin Lester Rasmussen, 51, of Red Bluff who was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding with major injuries.

CHP Officer Omar Valdez said Spharler, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado west on Luther Road when he struck the two men who were walking westbound on the west side of the roadway.

Spharler was arrested by a CHP officer at the scene and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

During the CHP investigation it was discovered Spharler was under the influence of heroin when his vehicle struck the two men.