Red Bluff man pleads guilty to deer poaching charges

Dec. 9—Kaden Pearce, 23, of Red Bluff resident, Kaden Pearce, 23, pleaded guilty to illegally killing a large buck in a local walnut orchard where he did not have legal permission to hunt, reported the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Pearce allegedly then falsified the location information when he reported the deer harvest on his deer tag as required by hunting regulations in August 2020.

A local state wildlife officer received a tip from an anonymous source about a possible deer poaching incident involving Pearce. The investigation revealed Pearce had illegally trespassed onto private property to take the buck on Aug. 16, 2020. CDFW said an interview with the manager of the property revealed he had previously warned Pearce not to hunt on the private property.

Pearce recently pleaded guilty in Tehama County Superior Court to hunter trespass and falsifying a state document. As a result of his guilty plea, he was ordered to pay $1,580 in fines and penalties, forfeit the antlers from the buck, and complete 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on 12 months' probation with his hunting privileges suspended for the duration of his probation.

CDFW acknowledges the vast majority of California's hunters are law abiding citizens who adhere to ethical hunting practices, however, there are the few who do not.

Anyone who witnesses a poaching or polluting incident or any fish and wildlife violation, or have information about such a violation, can call toll free CalTIP number 1 888 334-CALTIP (888 334-2258), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, anonymous tips to CDFW can be submitted by using tip411, an internet based tool from CitizenObserver.com that enables the public to text message an anonymous tip to wildlife officers and lets the officers respond back creating an anonymous two-way conversation. Anyone with a cell phone may send an anonymous tip to CDFW by texting "CALTIP", followed by a space and the message, to 847411 (tip411).