Red Bluff suspected arsonist arrested

Jun. 9—An arson arson investigations that started in June of 2020 with a fire underneath the Reeds Creek bridge on Main Street in Red Bluff has resulted in the arrest of Jeremy Dwayne Schulte, 33, a transient in Red Bluff on June 2.

Schulte was taken into custody on an arrest warrant stemming from the collaborative investigation between the Red Bluff Police Department and Fire Department, CalFire and the Tehama County District Attorney's Office.

He is suspected of starting four arson fires, the last being set in January of 2022. Three of the arson fires set allegedly by Schulte were in the Red Bluff City Park, located on Riverside Way, reportedly destroying two tents and spreading to surrounding vegetation.

The fire set underneath the Reeds Creek bridge caused significant damage to the bridge structure, which required repairs to be completed on the underside of the bridge.

Schulte was identified as a person of interest in the investigation, leading to interviews with witnesses and the review of evidence, which eventually resulted in the issuance of the arrest warrant.

He reportedly admitted to setting the four fires and was booked into the Tehama County Jail without bail on suspicion of arson, arson/forest land, arson of property of another, arson/property, violation of post release community supervision and misdemeanor charges.