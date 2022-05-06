Red Bluff teen stabbed at Tehama District Fair

May 5—A 13-year-old boy was stabbed in the abdomen at the Tehama District Fair on April 29.

According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, the boy was stabbed while in the area of the fairground's west-side restrooms near Mulberry Avenue.

Suspects in the stabbing have not been identified or located, however, two male Hispanics, believed to be in their late teens, where seen by witnesses running from the stabbing location, reported the sheriff's office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for this injuries.

"He is listed in stable condition," said Tehama County Sheriff's Lt. Robert Bakken. "We don't know the motive at this time, but the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who may have witnessed or who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff's Office at 530-529-7900.