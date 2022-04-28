Red Bluff traffic stop leads to fentanyl bust

Apr. 28—A traffic stop in Red Bluff concluded with two people behind bars for allegedly being in possession of 32 grams of fentanyl and materials related to drug sales.

A Red Bluff police officer made the stop around 12:19 a.m., April 27 on the 100 block of Gilmore Road.

The driver, Thomas Pittman, 41, of Red Bluff had several outstanding warrants for his arrest and on active post release community supervision out of Tehama County Probation.

He was placed under arrested on the warrants and suspicion of violation of probation.

A search of his person related to his arrest revealed Pittman was reportedly in possession of fentanyl, large amount of money and drug sales materials and paraphernalia.

A search of Pittman's passenger,30-year-old Jessica Safford, of Red Bluff was also searched and was allegedly in possession of 27.1 grams of fentanyl hidden on her person.

In addition, Safford reportedly said a small amount of fentanyl found inside the vehicle belong to her

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of felony drug possession.

Both Pittman and Safford were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony transportation of a controlled substance, possession for sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Pittman was also booked on the five outstanding felony and four outstanding misdemeanor warrants. His bail was set at $100,000 and Safford at $65,000.

The total amount of Fentanyl seized was 32 grams and over $700 in cash.