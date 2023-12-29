Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner appointed CBE after 'unicorn' season

The boss of the runaway victors of the 2023 F1 season is being recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Christian Horner, who lives near Brackley in Northamptonshire, is being appointed CBE.

His Red Bull Racing team, based in Milton Keynes, won all but one of the 22 grands prix of the year.

Horner joined the team, aged 31, way back in 2005 and won his first constructor's championship at the age of 35 in 2010.

Horner received the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2013 Queen's Birthday Honours and was reported to be "shocked but very honoured" on that occasion.

His CBE will make him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire rather than an officer.

Horner was born in Leamington Spa in Warwickshire in 1973 and started racing karts as a youngster.

He won a Formula Renault Scholarship in 1991 and moved through the formulas, founding the Arden Formula 3000 team in 1997.

He retired from competitive driving at the age of 25 and set his sights on managing an F1 team.

After talks with Eddie Jordan fell through, he was approached by the Jaguar G1 team which was bought by Red Bull and renamed in 2004.

Sergio Perez, Christian Horner and Max Verstappen were greeted by 2,000 Red Bull staff at a Milton Keynes homecoming parade

Earlier this month, he told the BBC that the extraordinary 2023 season was a one-off: "We will not repeat this year. This will go down as a unicorn year, that's for sure.

"With such strong opposition as well, such strong teams and stable regulations - I am sure next year is going to be a lot closer, a lot tighter and a different kind of challenge."

Christian Horner - seen here at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2013 - has managed Red Bull for nearly 20 years

Red Bull and Mercedes, based just down the road in Brackley, are the only two teams to have won a constructor's championship since 2010.

Mercedes failed to win a race in the 2023 season, but Horner thinks his near-neighbours will stage a comeback.

"They have had a really dominant period; they are obviously having a tougher time at the moment, but I'm sure they will be coming back fully motivated next year; we have no doubt about that.

"I'm sure the rivalry and intensity will be just as strong as ever."

