Red carpet highlights from the 2022 Met Gala including Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, more
The Met Gala returned to the first Monday in May, and USA TODAY's Anika Reed was on the red carpet as the stars arrived to the "gilded glamour" bash.
The Met Gala returned to the first Monday in May, and USA TODAY's Anika Reed was on the red carpet as the stars arrived to the "gilded glamour" bash.
She also said that Austin Butler's portrayal of her ex-husband was "outstanding."
Stars on the Met Gala red carpet brought out the best for the biggest night in fashion.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the biopic about Elvis Presley that Tom Hanks was filming when he got COVID, is still more than a month away, but Luhrman and his crew have their marketing machine in full swing anyway. Tonight, the filmmaker, Elvis star Austin Butler, and the real Priscilla Presley all conveniently showed up to the Met Gala in New York at the same time and slightly early, giving them a perfect chance to casually plug the Elvis movie.
According to digital consumer intelligence platform Brand Watch, the #MetGala hashtag received more than 9.4 billion impressions during the Met Gala's red carpet televised broadcast.
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday. During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was Jewish. "I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that drew a sharp protest from Israel.
Report: A company working with the PGA Tour is also negotiating with the LIV Golf Invitational series.
Interstate 70 near the West Virginia line is shut down due to a crash in Ohio County, West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Everyone who did — and didn't — adhere to the 'Gilded Glamour' dress code.
Tim Brewer will never forget April 4 of this year, when he received one of the most important and humbling texts he ever has. “The text said, ‘Hey, Brewer, we’d like you to be on Sirius (NASCAR) Radio at 4:15 this afternoon, we want to talk about the nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame,” […]
The 2022 Met Gala went down in New York City Monday (May 2) night, and music artists like Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes strutted on the carpet. But there were some notable stars missing.
Interest in the race to bring electric vehicles to the masses has seen more momentum behind it in the last six months than ever before. Spurred on by consumers frustrated by skyrocketing gas prices, automakers have kicked their electric vehicle plans into high gear. A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund outlined just how far automakers are looking ahead.
Brandon Francisco's bond was revoked Monday, and he was ordered to be held until his trial on attempted second-degree murder and other charges.
Kris Jenner showed up in a stunning yellow silk gown from Oscar de la Renta with silver sandals.
The actress walked the red carpet of the coveted annual event with the label’s creative director Wes Gordon.
A New York City love story played out on the Met Gala steps Monday with a proposal. (May 3)
Country singer Kacey Musgraves stunned during the 2022 Met Gala by wearing a floor-length Prada gown. See the complete look here.
The prime suspect in the kidnapping of Madeleine McCann has been denied freedom by a parole board.
The ultra-private couple did not make their red carpet debut last night.
Wynn Las Vegas has new interiors, food and beverage concepts, and much more.
Fans attending Wednesday’s game at its new time will be eligible to receive a gift from the Royals.