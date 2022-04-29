Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCAT) future prospects. Red Cat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The US$114m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$13m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$10m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Red Cat Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Red Cat Holdings, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$18m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 183% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Red Cat Holdings' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 3.0% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

