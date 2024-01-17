Red Cross assisting mother and children after Lockport house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Red Cross is assisting a mother and her two children after a fire broke out in a house in Lockport Tuesday night, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at a house at 203 West Avenue and found smoke emanating from the roof of the home but no visible fire. Firefighters opened the living room ceiling and found an active fire in the attic.

The fire was “quickly” extinguished with approximately 300 gallons of water.

According to the Lockport Fire Department, the fire caused about $45,000 in damages. All fire damage was contained to the attic while water and overhaul damage was contained to the living room.

“Most contents within the remainder of the home were undamaged,” the department said.

A mother and her children, aged 5 and 6, were displaced by the fire but were able to leave the home without injury. The Red Cross is assisting the family with housing.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident, possibly caused by an electrical issue.

