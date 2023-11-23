Red Cross assists 7 people after home catches fire in West Palm Beach

Local American Red Cross officials said Thursday they had provided assistance to 7 people, including two children, impacted by a home fire in West Palm Beach.

The volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team from the Palm Beach County/Treasure Coast Chapter "responded to a home fire" on Monaco Terrace in the Frenchman's Landing community, according to a Red Cross statement.

"The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs.," the statement said.

The Red Cross said the Disaster Action Team "is a group of local, specially trained, Red Cross volunteer responders, who are ready to take action in these emergencies, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year." The statement added "volunteers also provide emotional support and information to help families begin the process of recovery" and they do so "free of charge, a gift made possible by donations to the Red Cross.

