Red Cross in need of blood donations after winter weather impacts

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross of Illinois said this month’s extreme winter weather conditions have further impacted blood donations in the midst of an already-critical blood shortage. Now, as weather improves, they urge people to make appointments.

Bement community recognizes three life-saving heroes

Officials with the Red Cross say that snow, ice and extreme temperatures have made it difficult to transport blood products to some hospitals, and that nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month as a result of cancelled blood drives. This comes as the nation faces its worst blood shortage in two decades.

Map courtesy of American Red Cross of Illinois.

Now that the weather is warming up, blood and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment.

As an extra bonus, the Red Cross will give a $20 Amazon gift card to all those who give throughout the month of February. They also launched a brand new Blood Donor Rewards program, where donors can earn points each time they give. Those points can be redeemed anytime in exchange for e-gift cards or saved up to get exclusive Red Cross merchandise in the next calendar year.

Appointments can be scheduled through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.